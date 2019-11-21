Trump's trade battle with Europe puts a damper on enthusiasm for a celebrated French wine

Bottles of the 2016 vintage Beaujolais Nouveau wine are displayed at a countdown event in Tokyo on November 17, 2016.

WASHINGTON — Every year on the third Thursday of November, at exactly 12:01 a.m., the French release their celebrated first wine of the harvest — the crisp and fruity Beaujolais Nouveau.

This year, for American drinkers, the pleasure of sipping the young wine — which is meant to be consumed by the end of December — will be a little more expensive, due to a new 25% duty.

Last month, the Trump administration slapped retaliatory tariffs on French wine, Italian cheese, single-malt Scotch whisky and hundreds of other European products. The duties actually stem from a long-running trade battle between U.S. aerospace titan Boeing and European rival Airbus.

While all still French wines below 14.1% alcohol content are caught in the crosshairs of the duties, the growers that produce Gamay grapes for Beaujolais Nouveau are uniquely impacted.

"The biggest hang-up with Beaujolais Nouveau is that unlike other products, we can't really extend the sale of this wine," said Dennis Kreps, co-founder of importer Quintessential Wines, which is based in California's Napa Valley.

"It's very, very seasonal, and it's not something that we market after the New Year," he said, adding that retailers fear a surplus of inventory this year because of the tariffs.

In Beaujolais, considered a subregion of Burgundy, vineyards carpet approximately 42,000 acres of low granite hills north of Lyon in eastern France. Here is where thin-skinned magenta Gamay grapes are queen and wine merchant Georges Duboeuf is king.

Duboeuf, affectionately called "Papa of Beaujolais," has the Gamay grapes hand-harvested in September followed by a quick fermentation and bottling in October.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic Ocean, Kreps, the exclusive U.S. importer of Georges Duboeuf, coordinates the colossal logistics of distributing the wine to American retailers on the precise French schedule.

"We start marketing Beaujolais Nouveau in February and get pricing and packaging out to all our distributors and retailers in June and July, then they offer the wine to their customers in August and the orders are placed at the beginning of September," Kreps explained. The tariffs, which were enacted Oct. 18, created another logistics problem.