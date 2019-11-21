'Frozen II' is being released before Thanksgiving, but that's not likely to hurt Disney at the box office

This year marks the first time since 2014 that a Disney film will not be released during the Thanksgiving holiday week — but that's not likely to hinder "Frozen II" at the box office.

The hotly anticipated sequel to Disney's 2013 breakout hit "Frozen," arrives in theaters on Friday, five days ahead of a typical Thanksgiving release.

For years, the studio has thrived on releasing an animated feature during the holiday, launching titles like "Moana," "Coco" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet" during a time when families are already gathering together. However, by releasing "Frozen II" the week before, Disney could stand to gain even more at the box office.

"While Disney has dominated the Thanksgiving 5-day frame (meaning the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the Sunday after), movies that open the Friday before Thanksgiving (like 'Hunger Games') or are in the marketplace in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, can gain a ton of momentum and play well for that period," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said.

"Frozen II" was always going to be a big draw for audiences, but having it appear in theaters ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend means the film will likely not only have a strong opening weekend, but also repeat viewing during the next week.