More than half of savers say this about the health of their retirement accounts

Many workers don't need experts to tell them they aren't putting enough away for their golden years — they apparently already know it. More than half of U.S. adults (52%) say they are behind where they should be when it comes to saving for retirement, according to a new survey from Bankrate.com. Among pre-retirees, the lag is more pronounced: 57% of younger baby boomers (age 55 to 64) and 63% of Generation X (age 39 to 54) say they're behind. "If you look at the economy, you might say it's great," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com. "But the reality is that there can be disconnects between it and Americans' personal finances."

Jamie Grill | Getty Images