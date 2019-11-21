Netflix fixed an outage that affected people around the world earlier on Thursday

Netflix has fixed an outage that affected users around the world earlier on Thursday morning.

At least a thousand users reported issues loading shows and movies on the platform throughout the U.S. and Europe, according to DownDetector. Twitter users reported experiencing the problem across Asia as well.

"Some of our members were unable to use Netflix for approximately two hours today," a Netflix spokesperson said. "This issue has now been fixed. We're sorry for the inconvenience this caused."

Users hoping to stream content were instead confronted with an error message that read, "Cannot play title. Please try again later."

"We are currently experiencing issues streaming on all devices," read a statement on Netflix's help center, which has now been revised to say, "Netflix is up!"