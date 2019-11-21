Phoenix Suns unveil renderings of $230 million Talking Stick Resort Arena renovation project.

The Phoenix Suns unveiled renderings and provided more details Thursday night surrounding the team's $230 million renovation project of Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Labeled "Project 201: PHX Reimagined," the 27-year-old venue, one of the oldest in the NBA that hasn't been remodeled, will see an entire transformation. Among the upgrades is a new video scoreboard centerpiece that's six times larger than the current scoreboard. In partnership with Verizon, the team will also upgrade the building to 5G coverage and enhance suites as the Suns are hoping to improve the fan experience at the arena.

"The sound system, the lighting system; we're putting all new seats in the bowls," Suns Managing Partner and Western Alliance Bancorporation Executive Chairman Robert Sarver told CNBC in an interview. "We reimaged the whole entrance to the arena … that's going to turn into a sports bar with an 8,500-square foot video wall, and that'll be the hub of activity in the building."

According to details of the project, the City of Phoenix will contribute $150 million to the renovations while the team will add $80 million. As part of the agreement, the Suns are also privately funding a new state-of-the-art practice facility in Phoenix, which will cost in the range of $45-50 million.

The Suns renewed their lease with the city, who owns the building, six months ago, and the current contract runs out in 2037. As part of the renovation agreement, the organization can exercise an option to remain tenants until 2042.

According to The Arizona Republic, if the Suns break the lease before 2037, the team could be hit with a $200 million fine.