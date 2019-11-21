Consumer sentiment, economy gauges, Foot Locker earnings: 3 things to watch for Friday

Foot Locker Inc. signage is displayed in the window of a store in New York, U.S. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the most important things to know about Friday before you hit the door.

1. Healthy consumer?

We'll get a read on the health of the consumer on Friday with November's final consumer sentiment data set to release at 10:00 a.m. Sentiment in the U.S. in October came in at 95.5, according to data released by the University of Michigan. A higher reading means consumers feel more confident about current and future economic conditions. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting sentiment to come in at 95.5, in line with last month's data and slightly below the preliminary reading of 95.7.

2. Manufacturing and services gauge

We'll get a read on the U.S. manufacturing and services sector with PMIs from Markit released on Friday. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting a slightly stronger reading of manufacturing activity in November at 51.4, compared with 51.3 in October. While the PMI Markit data didn't show contraction last month, the closely watched manufacturing purchasing managers' index from the Institute for Supply Management came in at 48.3 in October. A number below 50 represents a contraction in the industry. Services PMI is forecast to come in at 51, up from the previous reading of 50.6, according to Dow Jones.

3. Foot Locker earnings