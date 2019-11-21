Trump signs spending bill into law, dodging a government shutdown for another month

President Donald Trump makes a statement at the White House following reports that U.S. forces attacked Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria, in Washington, October 27, 2019.

President Donald Trump signed a short-term spending bill into law Thursday with little time to spare before the government shut down.

The measure funds the government at current levels through Dec. 20. It sets up another potential showdown over spending next month.

The funding extension gives the House and Senate more time to come to a long-term appropriations deal. Democrats and Republicans hope to find a way to keep the government running into next year as President Donald Trump again insists on billions of dollars to fund his proposed border wall.