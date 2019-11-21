US futures point to slightly lower open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Thursday morning.

At around 03:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 63 points, indicating a negative open of more than 54 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen marginally lower.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after U.S. legislation on Hong Kong threatened to derail trade discussions between the world's two largest economies.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed two bills intended to support protestors in Hong Kong. It prompted Beijing to accuse the U.S. of interfering in domestic affairs.

The move came as trade experts and people close to the Trump administration suggested the completion of a limited trade agreement could be pushed into 2020, according to Reuters. The Wall Street Journal also reported Wednesday, citing former Trump administration officials, that ongoing U.S.-China trade talks could hit an impasse.

The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.