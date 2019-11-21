Former Obama aide urges Republicans to 'do some soul-searching' over Trump impeachment inquiry

A long-time aide to former President Barack Obama has urged Republicans in the U.S. Senate to "remember their oath of office" as they prepare to hear the final House impeachment hearing of the week on Thursday.

A Democratic-led inquiry is trying to determine whether President Donald Trump improperly put pressure on Ukraine to force the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, delivered testimony that stunned both Republicans and Democrats. He said that not only was there a "quid pro quo" — a Latin term meaning to exchange one favor for another — but that he and other officials were acting under direction from the president himself.

Speaking to CNBC's Karen Tso in Paris, France on Thursday, Valerie Jarrett, who worked as a senior adviser to Obama from 2009 to 2017, said that a lot of people were "deeply troubled" by the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

It is "stunning that a U.S. president would put anything above the interests of the United States. You are there for one purpose — and one purpose only — and that's to look out for all of us."