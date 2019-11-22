The 10 most expensive US ZIP codes for buying a home

When trying to decide where to buy a home, it doesn't hurt to get granular and make comparisons based on ZIP code, especially if you're looking for the best price.

PropertyShark has even done the research for you. The online real estate resource site narrowed down the top 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes based on median home sale prices by analyzing transactions for condos, co-ops and single- and two-family homes made between Jan. 1, 2019 and Nov. 5, 2019.

The data revealed that certain states and cities are saturated with some of the priciest real estate in the U.S. In 2019, California contributed 91 of the top 100 most expensive ZIP codes, and all 100 of them fell within just 11 states (with ties, 125 ZIP codes were included in the ranking). When it comes to home prices, San Francisco alone holds 13 of the highest priced ZIP codes.

Atherton, California, (94027) earned the No. 1 spot in the ranking. In fact, this is the third year in a row it's been named the most expensive ZIP in the U.S. for buying real estate. And this year, the ZIP's 5% price growth marks the first year a postal code's median sale price has exceeded $7 million, according to PropertyShark.

Here are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S. for buying a home: