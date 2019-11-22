Skip Navigation
The 10 most expensive US ZIP codes for buying a home

Klaus Vedfelt | Getty

When trying to decide where to buy a home, it doesn't hurt to get granular and make comparisons based on ZIP code, especially if you're looking for the best price.

PropertyShark has even done the research for you. The online real estate resource site narrowed down the top 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes based on median home sale prices by analyzing transactions for condos, co-ops and single- and two-family homes made between Jan. 1, 2019 and Nov. 5, 2019.

The data revealed that certain states and cities are saturated with some of the priciest real estate in the U.S. In 2019, California contributed 91 of the top 100 most expensive ZIP codes, and all 100 of them fell within just 11 states (with ties, 125 ZIP codes were included in the ranking). When it comes to home prices, San Francisco alone holds 13 of the highest priced ZIP codes. 

Atherton, California, (94027) earned the No. 1 spot in the ranking. In fact, this is the third year in a row it's been named the most expensive ZIP in the U.S. for buying real estate. And this year, the ZIP's 5% price growth marks the first year a postal code's median sale price has exceeded $7 million, according to PropertyShark.

Here are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S. for buying a home:

10. Ross, California (94957)

Median home sale price in 2019: $3,350,000

9. Los Altos, California (94022)

Median home sale price in 2019: $3,450,000

New York City skyline
Westend61 | Getty Images

8. New York, New York (10013)

Median home sale price in 2019: $3,515,000

7. Palo Alto, California (94301)

Median home sale price in 2019: $3,522,000

6. Boston, Massachusetts (02199)

Median home sale price in 2019: $3,669,000

5. New York, New York (10007)

Median home sale price in 2019: $3,900,000

4. Beverly Hills, California (90210)

Median home sale price in 2019: $4,080,000

Two mothers and their daughter play by the Santa Monica Pier in California.

3. Santa Monica, California (90402)

Median home sale price in 2019: $4,154,000

2. Sagaponack, New York (11962)

Median home sale price in 2019: $4,300,000

A mansion-style home in Atherton, Calif. According to a recent survey by Forbes.com, the small town in the heart of Silicon Valley has been called the most expensive ZIP Code, 94027, in the nation.
Getty Images

1. Atherton, California (94027)

Median home sale price in 2019: $7,050,000

The 11 states that contain the 100 most expensive ZIP codes based on median home sale prices are California, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington, Nevada, New Jersey, Florida, Maryland, Arizona and New Hampshire.

Again, it's important to note that even though PropertyShark set out to rank the top 100, it ended up with 125 ZIP codes due to a number of ties.

Here's a breakdown of the 11 states where the most expensive ZIP codes are located:

Credit: Property Shark's 2019 Top Most Expensive U.S. Zip Codes in 2019 study

