What to watch today: Dow to rise, Elon Musk unveils 'Cybertruck' and China's Xi on trade deal

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk unveiled the company's all-electric pickup , the Cybertruck, last night at one of his company's signature promotional events in Los Angeles. The vehicle, which represents a large metallic trapezoid, will start at $39,900 and is Tesla's sixth vehicle in its lineup. (CNBC) * Tesla claimed its pickup truck was 'bulletproof' — then smashed its windows with a metal ball (CNBC)

On the economic calendar, investors get November purchasing managers' data on manufacturing and services at 9:45 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment for November and the latest Kansas City Fed survey follow, respectively, at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET. The busy week in retail earnings ends today, with Foot Locker (FL) reporting before the bell. (CNBC)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said today that Beijing wants to work for a trade deal with the United States but is not afraid to "fight back." Reinforcing the upbeat tone adopted by China in recent days, Xi told a visiting U.S. business delegation that China holds a 'positive attitude' toward the trade talks. (AP)



* Phase one trade deal may not get signed before additional tariffs kick in: US Chamber of Commerce (CNBC)

Microsoft (MSFT) said it had been granted a license from the U.S. government to export software to Huawei. The Commerce Department confirmed it had begun issuing licenses for some companies to sell goods to Huawei, expanding the company's supplier base and providing long-awaited clarity to the industry that once sold it billions of dollars worth of goods. (Reuters)



* US charges Chinese national with stealing trade secrets: Justice Department (Reuters)

Police will be out in force at polling stations in Hong Kong this weekend as keenly contested local elections take place amid ongoing anti-government protests. Protesters fear the elections may be canceled because of the unrest. City leaders said they want to go ahead with the vote but warned violence could make it impossible to hold a fair and safe election. (AP)

The Senate passed a bill to dodge a government shutdown for another month, through Dec. 20, ahead of a midnight deadline. The measure heads to President Donald Trump, who barring a change of heart, is set to sign it into law. Funding will lapse today if the president does not approve the spending bill. (CNBC)

House Democrats and the White House didn't come to an agreement on moving forward with Trump's new North American trade deal. Lawmakers and the White House have worked for weeks to resolve concerns about enforcement tools for labor and environmental standards under the USMCA deal. (CNBC)

Former President Barack Obama said that technology, despite its potential, has brought about greater inequality and made the public more divided as "people don't know what's true and what's not, and what to believe and what not to believe." People who watch Fox News live in a different reality than those who read The New York Times, he added. (CNBC)

WeWork is laying off 2,400 employees, or 19% of its workforce, as it works to cut costs and right-size the business. In a statement, a WeWork spokesperson said the cuts were being made as part of the company's efforts to "create a more efficient organization" and refocus on the core office-sharing business. (CNBC)

The Phoenix Suns unveiled renderings and provided more details surrounding the team's $230 million renovation project of Talking Stick Resort Arena. The City of Phoenix will contribute $150 million to the renovations while the team will add $80 million and also build a new practice facility which is expected to cost in the range of $45-50 million. (CNBC)