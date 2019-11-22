How Germany's universal health-care system compares to the United States

More than 70% in a Gallup poll of Americans say the U.S. health-care system is "in a state of crisis" or that it has "major problems." That's why we're hearing a lot about "Medicare for All" pitches from some Democratic presidential candidates.

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, for example, want to do away with private health insurance altogether.

But one country found a way to provide universal health-care coverage through a collective of non-profit "sickness funds" and a small private insurance market.

In 2017, health-care spending in the United States came to $10,207 per capita. Germany, on the other hand, spent $5, 848 on health care for each of its citizens.

Despite spending less per capita, Germany still manages to cover 100% of its population. In the United States, about 8.8% of the population remains uninsured, which equates to about 28 million people. Even more people are underinsured.

Watch the video above to learn how Germany created a universal health-care system, and what the United States can learn from it.