This is the James Bond sports car Elon Musk bought for nearly $1 million that inspired Tesla Cybertruck

The long wait for Elon Musk to unveil Tesla's all-electric pickup truck finally ended on Thursday night — the big reveal definitely caused a stir.

One Wall Street analyst said the electric Cybertruck looks "really weird," while other viewers marveled that at the much-hyped, live-streamed unveiling a Tesla designer smashed two of the truck's windows, which Musk had described as bulletproof. ("We will fix it in post," Musk said.)

And while some reviewers have described the vehicle as being like "nothing we've ever seen," Musk has said the pickup's design was inspired by two films: sci-fi classic "Blade Runner" and the 1977 James Bond movie "The Spy Who Loved Me."

The Bond film featured a 1976 Lotus Esprit car that doubled as a submarine. The billionaire tweeted a clip of the film on Thursday, noting that the Cybertruck's design was "influenced partly" by the car in the movie.

Musk's Cybertruck has an intensely angular design that echos that of the white Lotus Esprit.

In fact, Musk was so struck by the Lotus that in 2013 he bought one of the actual vehicles used in filming, reportedly for about $997,000 during a RM Sotheby's auction.