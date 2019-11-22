Markets may get a boost from cheery Black Friday consumer sentiment, seasonal strength

Santa Claus waves to the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

It's Thanksgiving time, and investors' thoughts turn to holiday shopping and a year end Santa rally in the stock market.

Some analysts think both could be pretty good this year.

While Black Friday has probably lost some of its claim as the launch of holiday shopping, the Friday after Thanksgiving could provide an early glimpse of how much the consumer will spend this year. The National Retail Federation estimates sales should grow by about 4% in the holiday shopping season, enough to keep the economy rolling along.

JP Morgan analysts, in a note Friday, said they expect sales to be up 4.9% during the holidays, much stronger than last year, when sales gained just 1.9% and shoppers were discouraged by a major sell off in the stock market.

As for the stock market, it continues to reach for new highs, and some analysts say that shouldn't change as the calendar progresses deeper into a seasonally strong time of year for stocks.

"I actually like adding to equities through the rest of the year," said Cayman Wills, global head of equities at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Wills said she is looking for a better economy, with now no concern about a recession next year. As a result, she began adding to industrials in September and now expects manufacturing data to turn around, supporting her view. She said, if ISM manufacturing data improves Dec. 2, as she expects, industrial company stocks should go even higher.

The coming week is often a slow one, with markets closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and stock exchanges closing down early on Friday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Monday night on the economy, and there are some economic reports worth watching, including durable goods and personal income and spending Wednesday.

A few final earnings reports are also expected, including Best Buy, HP, and Dell.

In the bond market, the Treasury auctions $113 billion in 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Investors are also watching impeachment proceedings in the House, but analysts do not expect the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump to affect markets, since there is little chance he would be convicted by the Republican majority in the Senate.

Developments on trade talks between the U.S. and China, are by far the most important event for markets.

"It's a call on trade in our view. You can't really predict what Xi and Trump will do," said Michael Schumacher, director rates, at Wells Fargo. The 10-year Treasury yield was at 1.75% Friday, from a high of 1.95% on Nov. 12. Rates have moved lower as concerns have increased that the U.S. and China will fail to reach a deal by Dec. 15, heading off a new round of tariffs expected to take effect that day.

But stocks have not reacted as much to disappointing trade headlines, and are instead looking forward to a new round of talks between U.S. and Chinese officials. The S&P 500 was roughly half percent away from its all time high Friday.