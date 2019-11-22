Wall Street analysts say Tesla's pickup is 'really weird' and Ford can 'breathe a sigh of relief'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the electric car maker's first pickup on Thursday night and Wall Street analysts were highly critical of the truck's dramatic styling.

"Tesla's Cybertruck looks weird… like, really weird. Musk had warned investors that Tesla's pickup would be 'really futuristic, like cyberpunk Blade Runner,' and he wasn't kidding," Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi wrote in a note to investors titled "Mad Musk, Fury Road."

Tesla shares fell 3.5% in the premarket Friday.

Some analysts think Cybertruck's extraordinary looks will become its key selling point.

"While styling will always be subjective, we believe the unique and futuristic design will resonate with consumers, leading to solid demand," Canaccord Genuity's Jed Dorsheimer said.

Yet skeptical Tesla analysts don't expect Cybertruck will be a serious competitor in the pickup market, with Credit Suisse saying that companies like Ford and General Motors "can breathe a sigh of relief." Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne said that "Tesla appears to have rushed its launch of the Cybertruck."

"Musk has been enthusiastic about his Blade Runner inspired design for months, but we were still surprised how futuristic he went with this one and believe it may shatter his dreams," Osborne said.

Shares of Ford rose 0.8% in premarket trading.