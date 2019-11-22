Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The Dow climbed 109 points, or 0.4%, to close at 27,875.62. The S&P 500 gained 0.2% to end the day at 3110.29. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2% to 8519.88. Stocks notched slight gains during Friday's session, but trade uncertainty still led to the market's first weekly drop since October. The S&P 500 ended the week lower by 0.3%.

President Donald Trump told Fox News that a trade deal between China and the U.S. was close. His comments came after Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that Beijing wants to work for a trade deal with the U.S. but is not afraid to "fight back. Those comments were enough to lift market sentiment on Friday but investors are growing anxious with every passing day that some deal is not signed. Hence why the S&P 500 snapped a six-week losing streak. The more restless investors grow around the trade situation, the higher the probability of a market pullback from current levels.