Hong Kong protests simmer ahead of local elections: 'I don't feel optimistic about the outcome'

A man (L) escorts a protester (C) as he walks out to surrender to the police at the main entrance of the campus of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University where dozens of pro-democracy protesters remain holed up, in the Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on November 24, 2019.

An uneasy calm settled over Hong Kong on Saturday as the city prepared to go to the polls for local elections seen as a referendum on months of anti-government protests, after weeks of especially violent clashes between police and demonstrators.

On the grounds of the besieged Polytechnic University on the Kowloon peninsula, a dwindling number of protesters desperately sought a way out and others vowed not to surrender, days after some of the worst violence since anti-government demonstrations escalated in June.

One student protester who escaped the police cordon around the university without being arrested said on Saturday he had not expected the elections to go ahead.

"I don't feel optimistic about the outcome at all," he said, predicting that the discontent will only escalate. "I cannot see the end in sight."

The city is under tight security as a record 1,104 people gear up to run for 452 district council seats in Sunday's elections.

A record 4.1 million Hong Kong people, from a population of 7.4 million, have enrolled to vote, spurred in part by registration campaigns during months of protests.

For the first time, riot police will guard all polling stations in the city and almost all officers in the 31,000-strong force will be on duty, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing a senior police source.

The source told the newspaper that the officers would seek to minimize their presence to avoid worrying voters.

Asked about the report, the police department would say only that it had been liaising with other departments to provide assistance, arrange "appropriate police force", and ensure that the election was carried out smoothly and in an orderly manner.

At a Chinese People's Liberation Army barracks that borders Polytechnic University, meanwhile, dozens of soldiers in riot gear were seen practicing drills, according to a Reuters witness.

The soldiers carried shields and wore helmets with face guards, and were glimpsed from a high building marching in formation on an inner parade ground not visible from the road.