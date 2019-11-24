This is Andy Cohen's favorite Real Housewife to text for hotel and travel recommendations

When it comes to travel recommendations, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen's go-to Housewife is former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel.

"Bethenny is really good. I text her for hotel recommendations," Cohen, the executive producer of the franchise, said during a Expedia and Vrbo travel trends panel on Nov. 19 in Manhattan. "Not only does she have good taste, but she knows what's happening all over the place."

(Cohen has also said that Frankel's Manhattan apartment and Hamptons, New York home rank among his favorite properties owned by Real Housewives.)

On his list of favorite places to stay, Cohen said he loves the nine-room Uxua Hotel in Trancoso, a beach town in Brazil where he traveled with friend and CNN star Anderson Cooper in 2013. (The rooms currently average about $518 a night, according to Google Hotel Search.) He's also a fan of the Rosewood Mayakoba Resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico (which runs about $860 per night on average now).

At the panel, Cohen said he used to be the "lay at the beach with a book" type during vacations, but now that he is a father, he feels compelled to plan vacations with activities, including trips to theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios.

Cohen said he'd like to travel to Portugal because of another famous woman: "Portugal has been on my list for a while but now it's on everyone's list," he said during the panel. "I credit Madonna."(She moved there in 2017.)

But for world traveler Cohen, taking a trip to Miami is still a favorite too. "I love going to Miami," Cohen said. "I used to love going to the Delano [South Beach], but they need a bit of a refurbish," he said of the Philippe Starck- designed beachfront hotel that opened in 1995. (Rates currently average about $43 a night, according to Google Hotel Search.)

When it comes to expensive buys, Frankel is the not the only famous friend Cohen goes to.

A few years ago, "I wanted to buy myself a watch to celebrate a new contract that I had just signed with Bravo," the "Watch What Happens Live" host previously told CNBC Make It. Cohen's friend (and singer and watch collector) John Mayer convinced him to buy a pricey Rolex that was "a major splurge," Cohen said.

