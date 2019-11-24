Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
IPOs

Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks

Signage of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) is seen during a news conference by the state oil company at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019.
Hamad Mohammed | Reuters

Saudi Arabia's central bank is monitoring banking indicators on a daily basis and is not seeing any impact on liquidity from oil giant Aramco's initial public offering (IPO), its governor said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority governor Ahmed al-Kholifey told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference that he had no concerns about liquidity due to the size of Aramco's IPO.

"We are monitoring all indicators on a daily basis and if there is any squeeze on liquidity, definitely we'll be injecting liquidity but so far ... everything is assuring," he said.