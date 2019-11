Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks

Signage of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) is seen during a news conference by the state oil company at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019.

Saudi Arabia's central bank is monitoring banking indicators on a daily basis and is not seeing any impact on liquidity from oil giant Aramco's initial public offering (IPO), its governor said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority governor Ahmed al-Kholifey told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference that he had no concerns about liquidity due to the size of Aramco's IPO.

"We are monitoring all indicators on a daily basis and if there is any squeeze on liquidity, definitely we'll be injecting liquidity but so far ... everything is assuring," he said.