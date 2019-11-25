Asia stocks set to trade higher; Hong Kong elections watched

Shares in Asia were set to trade higher at the open on Monday, as investors await market reaction to Hong Kong's district council elections amid months of civil unrest in the city.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,235 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,160. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,112.88.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia edged higher in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 gained about 0.5%.

Investors will watch for market reaction to district council elections in Hong Kong, after pro-democracy candidates surged to a landslide victory following a record voter turnout, Reuters reported.

That comes following months of civil unrest that have rocked the city and periodically degenerated into violence.