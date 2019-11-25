A sterling surge after the UK election could be short-lived as Brexit gets even more complicated

Sterling will move in accordance with the likelihood of a win for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party at the U.K. general election, analysts are anticipating.

The pound has reacted positively to the Conservatives' growing lead in the polls over the main opposition Labour party, and seemingly balked at the radical economic proposals the latter put forward in its manifesto last week alongside the promise of a confirmatory referendum on Brexit.

Analysts are now setting a majority of seats for the Conservatives as their base case, with many projecting that this will offer a sharp boost for U.K. risk assets and the sterling-dollar trade.

The focal point of Johnson's campaign so far has been the slogan "get Brexit done," and should he succeed at the ballot box, the prime minister will attempt to drive his renegotiated exit deal through Parliament before the extended deadline of January 31.

A Conservative majority and an orderly Brexit at the turn of the year could see the pound trade as high as $1.35, according to UBS U.K. Economist Dean Turner.

"However, further gains are likely to be capped as the next phase of the negotiations ensues. These talks will likely be as drawn out and fractious as their predecessors, and the prospect of the U.K. reverting to a WTO trade relationship with the EU will loom large once again, with the next critical deadline possibly arriving by July 2020," Turner said in a note Monday.

He predicted that in the event of a hung parliament, Article 50, the mechanism triggering negotiations for the U.K.'s departure from the European Union, will likely be extended again, followed by a second referendum. This would keep GBPUSD contained in the 1.25 to 1.30 range, UBS is anticipating.