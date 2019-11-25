What to watch today: Dow to rise, merger Monday's big deals and Bloomberg enters 2020 race

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher open Monday on Wall Street after the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained ground on Friday but still broke multiweek winning streaks. However, in the final trading week of November, monthly gains remain strong. (CNBC)

U.S.-China trade talks headlines have been keeping investors on their toes. On Sunday, in the Chinese territory of Hong Kong, pro-democracy candidates won big in local elections in a signal that voters support the monthslong anti-government protests that have, at times, turned violent. (CNBC)

There are no economic reports on today's schedule. While there are no major companies out with earnings this morning, Agilent (A), Ambarella (AMBA), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and PVH Corporation (PVH) issue quarterly results after-the-bell. (CNBC)

Charles Schwab (SCHW) announced plans today to buy discount brokerage rival TD Ameritrade (AMTD) in an all-stock deal valued at $26 billion. Both stocks were under pressure this morning after surging last week when CNBC first reported the talks. (CNBC)

French luxury giant LVMH has reached a deal to buy iconic New York jeweler Tiffany & Co. (TIF) for $16.2 billion in cash, or $135 per share. Tiffany shares, up another 6% in premarket trading Monday, closed more than 30% higher on Oct. 28 after LVMH made a $120-per-share offer. (CNBC)

Shares of U.S.-based Medicines (MDCO) were soaring 22% in the premarket after the company said it will be bought by Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NVS) for $9.7 billion, or $85 per share, in cash. Novartis is buying Medicines to acquire its injectable cholesterol drug inclisiran. (Reuters)