Ford's Mustang Mach-E debut puts pressure on Chevy to build a Corvette SUV

A mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette on the floor of the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 21, 2019.

LOS ANGELES – Following Ford Motor's highly anticipated debut of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV, attention is turning to General Motors to potentially leverage the Chevrolet Corvette, its most-iconic nameplate, into a sub-brand and SUV.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas believes the Corvette brand could be worth $7 billion to $12 billion on a stand-alone basis, according to a note to investors last week exploring the idea. "It's time to look at the potential of GM's supercar brand," Jonas said, citing it would be "more than a needle-mover for GM."

Jonas said the upcoming mid-engine Corvette could "halo a sub-brand that hatches" an all-electric Corvette SUV that would increase Corvette volume fivefold to 80,000 units by the mid-2020s.

"Historically, the thought of GM expanding Corvette into anything beyond its single model status would have been brand heresy," Jonas said. "But times are changing in global autos."

Corvette, according to Jonas, is "undervalued and underappreciated by the market." An expansion, he said, could assist in funding the automaker's pivot to all-electric vehicles.