Here's the tax bill on the $226 million Mega Millions jackpot

If you're daydreaming about how you'd celebrate winning the Mega Millions jackpot, remember that Uncle Sam has a way of crashing the party. After about two months of twice-weekly drawings with no one matching all six numbers, the top prize has climbed to $226 million for Tuesday night's drawing. Of course, the advertised amount isn't what you'd end up with. Whether you take the prize as an annuity spread out over three decades or as an immediate, reduced lump sum, 24% is withheld for federal taxes. However, the top marginal tax rate of 37% would mean owing a lot more.

MARK RALSTON | AFP | Getty Images

"There is still a sizable tax bill coming, for sure," said April Walker, lead manager for tax practices & ethics at the American Institute of CPAs. "Winners have to plan for any additional amount that will be due next April to the IRS and the state," she said. For Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, the cash option — which most winners go with — is $154.3 million. The 24% federal tax withholding would reduce that amount by $37 million.