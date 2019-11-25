Morgan Stanley says forecasting just the next two months, let alone 2020, is hard right now

With the year coming to a close Wall Street's equity strategists are releasing their predictions for the coming year. But Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson said that forecasting for even just the end of this year — let alone the entire 2020 — is difficult given all of the unknowns like the state of the ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China.

"Forecasting the next two months, let alone a year, is hard, and uncertainty bands grow through the year," Wilson wrote in a note to clients Monday.

"We could see growth surprising to the upside or the downside, depending on a number of uncertain outcomes on trade and rates," he said. "Uncertainty means rotations should continue and their durability will depend on whether growth is accelerating or decelerating. We expect the market to vacillate between a pro-cyclical outcome and a defensive one as data come in and trade tensions and the election evolve," he added.

In the near-term he said that stocks could rise as year-end seasonality and central bank liquidity support equities. But by April "the liquidity tailwind will fade and the market will focus more on the fundamentals, where uncertainty is higher than normal." Additionally, given stocks' recent run higher overall market sentiment as well as technical levels are beginning to look a little stretched.

"Headed into 2020, we distinctly had the sense that the optimism on global growth and what it means for markets is more of a show-me story from 2H on as the initial inflection in growth will need to be sustained, and that is harder to do given a still late cycle environment," he said.

Soon, a subdued earnings outlook and deteriorating fundamentals will begin to take their toll and stocks will fall. His 2020 year-end target for the S&P is 3,000, which is about 4% below where the S&P is currently trading.