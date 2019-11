Jane Wells finds rags-to-riches stories with a twist. Strange Success is about people who come up with crazy ideas to solve problems you may not even realize exist. They take an even crazier journey to success, filled with failures, rejection, and stupidity. If you like weird stories with profitable outcomes, this is the podcast for you.

