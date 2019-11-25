'Star Wars' director J.J. Abrams on how a 'Rise of Skywalker' script ended up on eBay

A copy of the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" script briefly appeared on eBay, director J.J. Abrams said.

On Monday, Abrams revealed on "Good Morning America" that a real script found its way onto the e-commerce site.

"One of our actors, I won't say which one, I want to, but I won't, left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place," Abrams said. "It was then given to someone else who went to sell it on eBay."

The script was discovered by someone at Disney and the company was able to retrieve the script before it was sold, he said.

The nine-film Skywalker saga comes to a conclusion Dec. 20 with the release of "The Rise of Skywalker."

Representatives from eBay were not immediately available to comment.