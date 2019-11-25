Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Nvidia, Lyft, Molson Coors, Snap & more

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shows the NVIDIA Volta GPU computing platform at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, January 7, 2018.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

Wells Fargo said in its downgrade of the stock that Wall Street is overestimating the video streaming service's free cash flow, and also pointed to increasing competition.

"We've dug deep into our NFLX cash estimates and have conviction in our 2019-25E cumulative FCF forecast that's $18bn below the street. If we're right, it brings the cash returns of the business into debate, thus we downgrade NFLX to Underperform. We think NFLX can achieve the street's sub growth expectations but those subs will be more expensive than investors realize."

