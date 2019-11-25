Jeffrey Epstein death: Trial set for guards accused of skipping jail checks before sex offender's suicide

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019.

Two Manhattan federal jail guards accused of trying to cover up their failure to check on accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in the hours before his suicide are now scheduled to go on trial April 20.

The trial of Tova Noel and Michael Thomas was set during a hearing Monday at which federal prosecutors said they have obtained "hundreds of hours of video" from the Metropolitan Correctional Center of the night before the wealthy investor Epstein was found Aug. 10 unresponsive in his cell with a noose around his neck.

Prosecutors previously said some of the video does not show anyone approaching Epstein's cell after he was last seen entering it on the night of Aug. 9.

Noel and Thomas were charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan with conspiracy and falsifying official records.

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office has said the guards appeared to have slept, surfed the internet, moved around a common area and sat at their desk instead of doing mandated inmate head counts and regular rounds in the special protective unit of the jail, where Epstein was being held awaiting trial.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers said Monday they expect the guards' trial to last one week.

The defendants, who are free on bail, are scheduled to return to court Jan. 30 for a pretrial conference.

The New York City medical examiner's office ruled Epstein's death a suicide by hanging.

But Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist hired by Epstein's brother, has said the injuries found on Epstein's neck were more consistent in cases of homicide than in suicide.

The death remains under investigation by several federal agencies.

Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as of Britain's Prince Andrew, was a registered sex offender at the time of his death, which occurred weeks after he was found semiconscious with marks on his neck in his cell in an apparent initial suicide attempt.