Here's what advisors can anticipate amid the $26 billion Charles Schwab-TD Ameritrade tie-up

Charles Schwab's proposed acquisition of TD Ameritrade is stirring up worry among financial advisors. Schwab on Monday announced it would acquire TD in a $26 billion all-stock transaction. Together, the firms will serve 24 million brokerage accounts, accounting for more than $5 trillion in client assets. Both firms also have massive footprints in the registered investment advisory industry, where they custody investors' assets and execute trades. They also provide firms with the technology to simplify their workflow and allow advisors to focus on financial planning. "Together we can deliver the ultimate client experience for retail investors and independent registered investment advisors," said Stephen Boyle, TD Ameritrade's newly announced interim president and CEO, in a statement. The merger will create a massive custodian in a field that often has little choice for these RIAs.

Clients may stay put

Clients are likely to keep their financial advisor, even amid a change in custodians, industry experts say. That's because RIA businesses generally have so-called negative consent provisions in their paperwork when they take on new clients, meaning if the firm changes a service provider, the client has agreed to go along. "I might change custodians if I think it's the best thing for you, and by signing this you are agreeing that you will go, unless you opt out," said Danny Sarch, founder and owner of Leitner Sarch Consultants. Nevertheless, a client who is content with the service he or she receives will likely stay put. "The client is generally loyal to the advisor, as long as the advisor keeps the client front of mind as he makes a decision," Sarch said.

Market concentration

In the RIA world, there are four custodians that make up the lion's share of the market: Fidelity, Pershing, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade. Schwab, Fidelity, TD and Pershing collectively hold 80% of the RIA firms' $4 trillion in advisory assets, according to Cerulli Associates. TD's specialty has been on the small RIA market, centering to firms with fewer than $100 million in assets under management, Sarch said. "Pershing ignores that space, but Fidelity, Schwab and TD have traditionally competed," he said. Advisors have raised concerns about the prospect of less competition. "What does it mean for costs for advisors like me and for our end clients?" asked Daniel Tobias, a certified financial planner with Passport Wealth Management in Cornelius, North Carolina. His firm handles custody of client assets with TD. "Or what if the service goes down, we have fewer options and we're that much more captive?" Tobias asked.

Small firms

