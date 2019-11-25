Dolly Parton's advice to young people: 'You've got your own journey'

To many fans, Dolly Parton is more than just an iconic musician and a living legend, she's a role model for success.

"I'm like that mother figure," Parton told ABC News' Robin Roberts in a recent interview. "I'm the one that's older now to kind of look down on the kids and say, 'OK, come on, you can do it and you're doing great. I'm proud of you.'"

The 73-year-old singer has been making music since 1962, and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and written thousands of songs. In 2017, Forbes reported Parton's net worth as $37 million.

But when Parton was starting out as a musician, she faced a lot of criticism from people who claimed she was making the "wrong" choices. Specifically, Parton was told that she wouldn't be taken seriously due to the way she dressed and presented herself, she told People.

"I thought, 'How can I do things wrong when it's about me? I will know it if it's wrong. I will know it because I'm that in tune with myself and that in tune with God,'" Parton recalled to People. "It may not always turn out right from me, but I'm still safer in doing what feels right in my gut and in my heart."