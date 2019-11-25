With Tiffany, LVMH grows in jewelry. And Tiffany gets another chance to shine

The $16.2 billion deal by Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH to buy Tiffany & Co. — biggest ever in the luxury sector — is expected to benefit both parties.

For LVMH, the deal will give the world's largest luxury goods company a bigger name in fine jewelry and make it a bigger player in the U.S. For Tiffany, which has been criticized for lacking innovation, the deal could enable it to freshen its products and will help it grow overseas.

The deal also comes as demand for diamonds globally is going through a resurgence.

"What's happening now is this [Tiffany] management team is saying, 'We have made some progress, but the business is not as strong as we had hoped,'" Oppenheimer senior analyst Brian Nagel said in an interview. "Some of that has come from pressure in the U.S. .... They're not knocking the ball out of the park with new product."

"A lot of what they've [launched] as new products are just reinterpretations of products they have had for decades," he added. "They kind of have been running the risk of being your mom's or grandmother's jewelry brand."

Tiffany has come under pressure as French luxury brand Cartier has been investing more in targeting younger shoppers. Cartier parent company Richemont's jewelry business, which is headquartered in Switzerland, has an operating margin of about twice that of Tiffany.

Based on how he has handled a slew of other luxury brand acquisitions, including of Italian jewelry house Bulgari, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault is expected to help Tiffany grow outside of the Americas, a market that represents about 41% of the jewelry company's sales today. Analysts say LVMH could also move Tiffany upmarket, offering items at even steeper prices.

With Bulgari, for example, LVMH helped make the brand a bigger name in watches and helped refresh its flagship stores.

Tiffany, meantime, is in the midst of renovating its iconic, towering flagship store in Manhattan, on Fifth Avenue, which accounts for as much as 10% of annual sales. The remodel is expected to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2021. And Tiffany has said it will spend 1% to 2% of its worldwide net sales, each year, to finish it.

LVMH could play a major role in the remodel, now, Oppenheimer's Nagel said. He also expects LVMH will add merchandise from some of its other brands, like Louis Vuitton and TAG Heuer, to Tiffany stores over time, making them another distribution point.

"We have an immense respect and admiration for Tiffany and intend to develop this jewel with the same dedication and commitment that we have applied to each and every one of our Maisons," Arnault said in a statement.

The deal is still pending the approval of Tiffany's shareholders and it expected to close in the middle of 2020.

Tiffany shares were up nearly 6% Monday morning, trading just under $133. LVMH's offer values Tiffany at $135 a share. Tiffany has a market cap of roughly $16 billion, and its stock has risen more than 55% this year.