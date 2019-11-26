Cramer, outspoken about Tesla stock and Elon Musk, says he's ready to buy his wife a Model X

CNBC's Jim Cramer, often a critic of Tesla stock, told CNBC on Tuesday that he's in the market for a Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle because his wife, Lisa, really wants one.

"I give up. The car is too damn great," said Cramer on "Squawk Box." "She wants an X. You can't stop her. She loves cars."

"We were with some people who had two different ones this weekend," the "Mad Money" host explained. "I have to admit it's just an unbelievable experience."

Over the years, Cramer has been outspoken about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's missteps, calling Musk a modern day "P.T. Barnum" and criticizing Musk after his ill-fated "funding secured" take-private tweet in August 2018.

Cramer tries to avoid bashing or recommending the stock because of the blow-back from Tesla adherents and Tesla haters on Twitter. Both sides of the Tesla trade inspire visceral reactions, with bulls willing to shell out nearly 60 times forward 12 month earnings for the stock and bears betting against it as one of the most heavily shorted on Wall Street.

On Monday morning, Cramer first talked about riding in a Tesla, and said with a smile, "I'm a bull on Tesla. I have decided my life on Twitter is easier."

"I don't want to defend them. OK. I don't want to defend against them," he added, throwing his hands in the air. "I'm defeated on Twitter."