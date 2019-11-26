Disney+ adds a big feature that was missing at launch: A 'continue watching' queue

Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, just added a new feature that was missing at launch, and it should improve the experience for all users.

As CNBC noted in our Disney+ review last week, earlier versions of the apps didn't have an option to "continue watching" where you left off. With a huge library of content, it can often be hard to find the exact spot you paused an episode of a TV show or movie without this sort of function.

Here's how it works: If you were streaming "The Mandalorian" last night and wanted to resume watching where you stopped today, you can do that by opening the app and going to the home screen. A new queue lets you "continue watching" where you left off.

And it's not just limited to the last show: My app shows the last four TV shows and movies I was watching, and exactly where I was in each episode or movie. I just have to tap play to resume.

It's a feature that's common in most streaming apps, like Hulu and Netflix. (It's still missing in Apple TV+ and AT&T-owned HBO streaming services.)

It's easier for the user, and also makes it more likely that users will want to return to Disney+. If you have to dig through menus to find the show or movie you were watching before, the experience can get annoying pretty quickly.

You should already see the change in Disney+ wherever you use.