What to watch today: Dow to rise, US and China trade negotiators talk and final impeachment report near

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a modest gain at the open for the Tuesday session, following record closes for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. The Monday rally puts the year-to-date gains at 20% for the Dow, 25% for the S&P 500, and 30% for the Nasdaq. The latter two stock measures are on track to post their best yearly gains since 2013. (CNBC)
* Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan says the fourth-quarter economy is 'weak' (CNBC)
* Powell says the Fed is 'strongly committed' to 2% inflation goal, a sign that rates are likely to hold steady (CNBC)
U.S.-China talks on a "phase one" trade deal boosted the stock market Monday and there's further evidence of possible progress Tuesday. China's Ministry of Commerce said its top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday morning local time. (CNBC)
Today's economic calendar features two reports on the housing sector – beginning with the S&P/Case-Shiller report on home prices at 9 a.m. ET, followed by the government's report on October new home sales at 10 a.m. ET. The Conference Board's November consumer confidence index is also out at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)
Best Buy (BBY), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), and Dollar Tree (DLTR) are out with quarterly earnings this morning, along with Analog Devices (ADI), Cracker Barrel (CBRL), and Hormel Foods (HRL). After-the-bell earnings reports today include Autodesk (ADSK), Box (BOX0, Dell Technologies (DELL), Guess (GES), HP Inc. (HPQ), and VMWare (VMW).
* Best Buy shares surge after beating expectations and raising forecast (CNBC)
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said impeachment investigators are pulling together their findings. House Democrats could deliver a finalized report as early as next week after several closed-door depositions and two weeks of public hearings looking into President Donald Trump's intention when he asked Ukraine's leader in a July phone call to investigate political rival Joe Biden. (CNBC)
* Ex-White House counsel Don McGahn must appear before Congress for testimony, judge says (CNBC)
* Supreme Court temporarily blocks House subpoena for Trump financial records (AP)
Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google has terminated four employees for allegedly sharing sensitive information after weeks of internal dissent related to the mistrust of leadership. At least two of the employees were at the center of recent worker protests. (CNBC)
Alibaba (BABA) saw a successful debut for its newly listed Hong Kong shares, which rose 6.6%. Alibaba's secondary listing became the world's largest offering so far in 2019; larger than the roughly $8 billion raised by Uber (UBER) in May. Still, it is expected to be beaten to the title by Saudi Aramco's anticipated listing in Riyadh in December. (CNBC)
* Uber's carpool pricing strategy is revealed by Chicago fare data (Reuters)
Tesla's (TSLA) futuristic pickup truck appears set to go head-to-head against the Ford (F) F-150 in an "apples to apples" tug-of-war battle. The anticipated showdown, which could take place as early as next week, comes shortly after Tesla unveiled its all-electric Cybertruck and showed a promotional video of the vehicle engaging in a tug-of-war battle against a F-150. (CNBC)
* Ford's Mustang Mach-E debut puts pressure on Chevy to build a Corvette SUV (CNBC)
* Ram pickups are taking food out of Ford and GM's mouths (CNBC)
Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a stake in drug store operator CVS Health (CVS), according to the Wall Street Journal. The two sides have held talks, although it's not known what kind of changes Starboard might be seeking at CVS.
CBS (CBS) was ordered by a Delaware court to turn over records regarding its planned merger with Viacom (VIAB). A shareholder lawsuit seeks to determine if the deal unfairly benefits Shari Redstone, who is the controlling shareholder of both companies. (Reuters)
PVH (PVH) beat forecasts by 10 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.10 per share, with the apparel maker's revenue also above forecasts. The Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein owner also gave an upbeat full-year forecast, although it did caution that the holiday shopping season will be very competitive and highly promotional. (CNBC)
* CEO of PVH warns that China tariffs could soon hit US economy in a meaningful way (CNBC)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, 3 cents above estimates, though the enterprise computing company's revenue fell short of forecasts amid broad-based declines. HPE officials pointed to trade tensions as a key factor impacting sales.
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) came in 2 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.05 per share, with the cybersecurity company's revenue also above forecasts. However, Palo Alto also gave a current quarter earnings outlook that falls below consensus.
Ambarella (AMBA) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 32 cents per share, 11 cents above estimates, with the maker of image processing chips seeing its revenue also above Wall Street forecasts. Ambarella also gave an upbeat current quarter revenue outlook.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos donated $98.5 million to dozens of groups helping the homeless population last week. However, U.K. Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn noted the amount of Bezos' donation represents only "0.09%" of his net worth. "Just pay your taxes," Corbyn added. (CNBC's Make It)