What to watch today: Dow to rise, US and China trade negotiators talk and final impeachment report near

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, 3 cents above estimates, though the enterprise computing company's revenue fell short of forecasts amid broad-based declines. HPE officials pointed to trade tensions as a key factor impacting sales. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) came in 2 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.05 per share, with the cybersecurity company's revenue also above forecasts. However, Palo Alto also gave a current quarter earnings outlook that falls below consensus. Ambarella (AMBA) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 32 cents per share, 11 cents above estimates, with the maker of image processing chips seeing its revenue also above Wall Street forecasts. Ambarella also gave an upbeat current quarter revenue outlook.

