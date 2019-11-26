Facebook acquires the maker of popular Beat Saber VR game

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks to meetings for technology regulations and social media issues in Washington on September 19, 2019.

Facebook on Tuesday announced its acquisition of Beat Games, the studio behind hit virtual-reality game "Beat Saber."

"Beat Games' accomplishments are already impressive, but Facebook and the Beat Games team know that there is so much more that can be done across VR, games, and music," said Mike Verdu, Oculus director of content, in a blog post.

Beat Games will join the Oculus Studio division of Facebook, but it will operate independently out of Prague, the company said.

"Beat Saber" is one of the most popular games in VR. In the game, players swing virtual sabers at incoming blocks in sync with music, akin to that of the popular "Guitar Hero" series of the 2000s. The game is available on the Oculus Store for $29.99.