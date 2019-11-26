Here's what restaurants are offering Black Friday deals

When most people think of Black Friday deals, they picture discounts on electronics, toys or clothing. But restaurant chains also offer their own deals.
The National Retail Federation is predicting that 11.6 million consumers will likely shop on Black Friday.
More than a third of shoppers are planning to buy restaurant gift cards this holiday season, an NRF survey found. Restaurant chains are offering extra incentives, like freebies or discounts, to convince consumers to buy their gift cards.
Here's where to find deals on restaurant gift cards and discounted food and drinks on Black Friday: