Here's what restaurants are offering Black Friday deals

When most people think of Black Friday deals, they picture discounts on electronics, toys or clothing. But restaurant chains also offer their own deals.

The National Retail Federation is predicting that 11.6 million consumers will likely shop on Black Friday.

More than a third of shoppers are planning to buy restaurant gift cards this holiday season, an NRF survey found. Restaurant chains are offering extra incentives, like freebies or discounts, to convince consumers to buy their gift cards.

Here's where to find deals on restaurant gift cards and discounted food and drinks on Black Friday:

Applebee's: From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, Applebee's customers who buy a $50 gift card will receive two bonus $10 gift cards. In Northern California and Texas, Black Friday customers who buy an adult entree will receive a free Triple Chocolate Meltdown dessert.

Auntie Anne's: Customers who use their Pretzel Perks app in store will receive a 50 bonus points on their purchase.

The Cheesecake Factory: For every $25 in gift cards purchased from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, customers will receive two Slice of Joy cards good for a free slice of cheesecake in 2020.

Jack in the Box: From Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, Jack in the Box is giving away spicy chicken sandwiches with any purchase through eClub or text subscription.

BurgerIM: Customers who buy any burger from the chain will receive a free meatless Impossible Burger.

Starbucks: Starting Tuesday, customers can buy a sleek gray refill tumbler for $40. Bring it back to a Starbucks cafe during January to receive a free grande brewed coffee or hot tea.

Boston Market: From Black Friday to Jan. 31, customers who buy a $25 gift card get a bonus $5 gift card.