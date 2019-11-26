How to get the best deals on Black Friday

Forget turkey and pumpkin pie. More Americans are looking forward to doorbuster deals in the days ahead. Roughly 85% of adults will shop over Thanksgiving weekend, and 80% will visit a mall or shopping center, according to a pre-Black Friday intentions survey conducted by the International Council of Shopping Centers. Lured by steep discounts and buoyed by a strong jobs market, shoppers will spend an average of $470, nearly 5% more than last year, with holiday sales expected to top $101 billion over the course of the weekend, the report found. "Promotions have always been a critical part of a retail strategy, and our research shows the same holds true for this Thanksgiving weekend — almost two-thirds of shoppers plan their holiday shopping around this weekend," said Tom McGee, president and CEO of ICSC.

The National Retail Federation, meanwhile, estimates that more than 165 million people will shop in stores and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. Getting a great deal has become so integral to Black Friday that nearly half, or 45%, of millennials said all of their holiday shopping takes place on the day after Thanksgiving, according to a separate survey by the shopping app Flipp. Scoring items on sale is the No. 1 thing Black Friday shoppers look forward to — even more than finding the perfect gift, the report found. To that end, here's how to make the most of the shopping holiday:

People participate in Black Friday on November 23, 2018. Cris Faga | NurPhoto | Getty Images

