Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including market rally, Robinhood impact, Zappos CEO and FedEx

CNBC's Jim Cramer details the reasons for the stock market's rally, despite concerns over the trade war. The "Mad Money" host also discusses Robinhood's impact on the investing landscape. Later, he discusses the impact of tariffs with the CEO of Zappos and gives his thoughts on the stock of FedEx.

Why the stock market has continued to rally

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The stock market continues to rally, even though the trade war has not been resolved, the yield curve is flattening again, and some opioid makers are facing another criminal probe. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday explained why it is happening, starting with the fact retailers haven't been as hurt by tariffs in the U.S.-China trade dispute as expected. That is representative of the broader environment, Cramer said, in which there are more positives than negatives. "The big guys in retail are doing just fine. Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco simply haven't felt the pain," the "Mad Money" host said, adding that while the tariffs have hurt some retailers, the "sky is falling narrative" hasn't materialized.

Robinhood has changed the investing landscape forever

In this photo illustration a Robinhood Markets logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Rafael Henrique | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images

By bringing a new generation of younger investors into the stock market and accelerating the race to zero-commission trading, Robinhood's impact on investing will be forever, Cramer said. In particular, it has appealed to millennials who have interest in purchasing individual stocks, he said, arguing Robinhood changed the game like E-Trade did 37 years ago. "What matters, though, is that Robinhood's zero commissions model has finally caught the fancy of a whole new generation of investors," Cramer said. "And they did it without spending much on advertising at all."

Zappos CEO says trade war tariffs haven't impacted pricing yet

Source: Zappos | Facebook



Tariffs from the U.S.-China trade war haven't yet put pressure on Zappos' pricing, CEO Tony Hsieh told Cramer. While Cramer noted that a lot of shoes are made in China, Hsieh said on "Mad Money" that, "for us we haven't seen it affect our pricing yet, so too early to tell." Hsieh's comments on the impact of the tariffs — or lack thereof — are the latest indication from business executives that President Donald Trump's long-running trade talks with China are not impacting American consumers as significantly as some expected.

