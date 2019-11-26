What do the critics think? A round-up of reviews for Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out'

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead the day after his 85th birthday, everyone in his dysfunctional family is a suspect. That's the premise for Rian Johnson's latest film "Knives Out."

The flick, which has been billed as a comedic whodunit, has been warmly received by critics ahead of its Wednesday release. "Knives Out" currently holds a 96% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many praising the films' use of old murder-mystery tropes, its suspenseful storytelling and its stellar ensemble.

Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield play a pair of detectives looking into Thrombey's murder. The late Thrombey is played by Christopher Plummer.

The main family is made up of Jaime Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and Katherine Langford, while Ana De Armas plays Thrombey's in-home nurse.

Last Friday and Saturday, 936 theaters held preview showings, which grossed $2 million. Analysts currently project the film to make around $20 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, once it reaches 3,300 theaters on Wednesday.

Fandango has reported that "Knives Out" is the fourth most-anticipated movie of the rest of the year, just behind anticipated blockbusters "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "Frozen II" and "Jumanji: The Next Level."

Here's a rundown of what critics have said of "Knives Out" ahead of its opening: