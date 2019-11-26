Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: HP, Box, VMware and more

The Hewlett-Packard Co. logo is displayed on the window of an electronics store in New York.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

HP shares jumped more than 2% during extended trading after the company posted a fourth-quarter earnings beat on the top and bottom line. HP reported earnings of 60 cents per share excluding certain items on revenue of $15.41 billion, exceeding the EPS of 58 cents and revenue of $15.25 billion analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. During midday trading Tuesday, Xerox CEO John Visentin said the company will take its buyout offer of $33.5 billion directly to HP's shareholders. HP's board previously rejected the offer earlier this month, saying that the proposal to acquire it for $22 per share in cash and stock undervalued the company.

For the first quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, the company anticipates an earnings range of 53 cents to 56 cents per share. HP expects full fiscal 2020 earnings between $2.24 and $2.32 per share. Analysts expected earnings of 53 cents per share for the first quarter and $2.23 per share for the full fiscal year, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of Box spiked more than 6% after the cloud computing company reported a third-quarter revenue beat and matched EPS loss expectations. Revenue came in at $177.2 million, while Wall Street expected $174.6 million, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv. Losses were inline with expectations, at a loss of 1 cent per share.

Shares of Dell ticked higher then fell 5% below closing price following the computer giant's mixed third-quarter earnings. The PC giant earned $1.75 per share excluding certain items, exceeding the earnings of $1.62 per share analysts expected. Revenue fell short, however, coming in at $22.93 billion versus the $23.04 billion forecast by analysts.

VMware shares climbed more than 3% following the software company's stronger-than-expected earnings in the third quarter. VMWare, which Dell has a major stake in, earned $1.49 per share excluding certain items and reported revenue of $2.46 billion. Those numbers exceeded Wall Street earnings estimates of $1.43 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Shares of luxury retailer Guess slipped over 5% after the company posted mixed third-quarter earnings. Guess reported earnings of 22 cents per share excluding certain items, topping the EPS of 18 cents analysts forecasted. Revenue came in at $616 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $620 million in revenue.

Autodesk shares sank more than 3% before climbing back near the closing price after the company's fourth-quarter earnings guidance fell short of expectations, despite its third-quarter earnings beat. For the fourth quarter, Autodesk expects adjusted earnings between 86 cents and 91 cents per share, falling shy of the 93 cent EPS analysts were expecting, according to Refinitiv. The software company's estimated revenue range of $880 million to $895 million likewise fell short of the $898 million analysts forecast, according to Refinitiv.

In its third quarter, the company reported earnings of 78 cents per share excluding certain items on revenue of $843 million, topping the earnings of 72 cents per share and revenue of $826 million expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Shares of cloud computing company Veeva seesawed after the bell, rising then dropping before coming back near the closing price of $159.23 after the company's third-quarter earnings beat. Veeva reported earnings of 60 cents per share excluding certain items on revenue of $281 million, while analysts projected earnings of 54 cents per share and revenue of $275 million.

Veeva's revenue guidance range of $296 million to $299 million topped expectations, though its earnings outlook range of 51 cents to 52 cents per share fell short. Wall Street was expecting revenue of $280 million and earnings of 53 cents per share.