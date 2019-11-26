Treasury yields tick lower as investors await economic data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were higher Tuesday morning, amid renewed hopes of a limited trade deal between the world's two largest economies.

At 02:30 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.7620%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.2041%.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments after China's Ministry of Commerce said the leaders of U.S.-China trade talks held another phone call on Tuesday morning.

The online statement reported that both sides had reached a consensus on how to move forward in their long-running dispute, raising hopes of a so-called "phase one" deal.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.