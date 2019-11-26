Watch: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses the press amid Trump impeachment inquiry

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to speak to reporters at the State Department on Tuesday.

The presser comes amid a swirl of rumors surrounding the top U.S. diplomat, who has become a major figure in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and who is reportedly looking for an exit from the Trump administration.

Trump mentioned Pompeo in a tweet minutes before the presser was set to begin.

"I would love to have Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, Mick Mulvaney and many others testify about the phony Impeachment Hoax," Trump claimed on Twitter.

