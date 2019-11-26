Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 55 points

The Dow gained 55.21 points, or 0.20%, to close at 28,121.68. The S&P 500 climbed 0.22% to end the day at 3,140.52. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.18% to 8,647.93. Retail stocks led the major averages higher as Wall Street celebrated record highs yet again.

More record highs thanks to retailers

Better-than-expected earnings from retailers such as Best Buy and Dick's Sporting Goods gave the broader market a slight boost to run further into record territory. The news on the U.S.-China trade front was also mostly incremental, with President Donald Trump saying both sides are in the throes of reaching a deal. To be sure, investors remain uncertain about whether a phase-one trade deal will get signed before a Dec. 15 deadline. If the talks fall apart or suffer a setback, investors could take profits with stocks trading at all-time highs.

Best Buy and Dick's Sporting Goods surge

Best Buy reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations, sending the stock up 9.86%. The electronics retailer also hiked its fiscal 2020 profit guidance. Dick's Sporting Goods also got an earnings boost, jumping 18.62%.

What happens next?