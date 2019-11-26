Why 'The Mandalorian' episodes are short and arrive on Disney+ once a week

In an era in which binge-watching is the new norm, Disney+ is breaking the mold — at least with its new content.

While episodes of old Disney shows can be watched one right after another, all of Disney's new programming is being doled out in weekly installments, just like traditional cable. Then there are the shorter-than-average episodes.

The move may seem old school in a time when Netflix has normalized marathon viewing of TV shows, but it's actually a smart move, analysts say. Especially when it comes to Disney's "The Mandalorian."

As a new streaming service, Disney+ has a bit of catching up to do against rival streaming giants. While the platform managed to entice 10 million U.S. subscribers at the time of its launch, that number pales in comparison with the 60.6 million U.S. subscribers that Netflix has and is smaller than the 28.5 million U.S. subscribers on Hulu.

Not to mention HBO, a premium station with a streaming service option, has 34 million U.S. subscribers and 8 million HBO Now subscribers.

While services such as Amazon Prime Video, which does not disclose its subscriber numbers, and Netflix will release an entire season of a new television show all at once, Disney has opted to follow its Hulu model when it comes to its new Disney+ shows. It is a model that HBO also follows.

HBO's streaming service is directly tied to its HBO channel, so it releases episodes online when shows are released on TV, but Disney and Hulu aren't linked in this way. Disney has voluntarily chosen to release episodes on a week-to-week basis.

"It's like the good old days of having to wait for content and have that anticipation last a week and not five seconds," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

The decision is a smart one for Disney, especially as it seeks to build its subscriber base. At launch, Disney+ had only the first of the eight episodes of "The Mandalorian" ready for viewers. Since then, it has released a new episode every Friday, which means it will take seven weeks to watch the series if you want to screen it as soon as it is available. That is two months that a subscriber will have to pay in order to see all the episodes, compared with the one-month fee a subscriber would have to pay if they only wanted to watch one season of a show on Netflix or Amazon.

Of course, there are subscribers who pay for a full year in advance, but for those who decide on a month-to-month basis what services they will sign up for, it could be the difference between staying with a service one more month or dropping it until another series entices them to pay again.

"Because Disney+ is this new platform, it gives us permission to tell 'Star Wars' stories in a different way," Jon Favreau said during a interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstin last month. "And, as an audience member, I really love these serialized, this novelization of storytelling, where you are not confined to just an hour and a half, two hours."

Representatives for showrunners Favreau and Dave Filoni did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.