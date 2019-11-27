Amazon has the best sale on AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro are proving to be an early hit ahead of the holiday season. Even Apple can't keep them in stock. If you're shopping for deals on the AirPods Pro, your best bet is to head to Amazon.

Amazon is currently selling the AirPods Pro for $234.98, a discount from the regular price of $249.00.

More importantly, Amazon appears to have enough inventory in stock, at least as of Wednesday, to deliver them within two days.

Other retailers, such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart also still have AirPods Pro in stock, but don't have the same sale. Some of those stores will price match with Amazon, however, so if you find them in stock at a brick-and-mortar store, be sure to ask.

The AirPods Pro are the more premium version of AirPods, and also the newest. They have noise-canceling technology that you can turn on by holding the arm of one of the buds. A Transparency mode also allows more outside noise in, so you can hear things like train announcements or traffic if you're walking in a city.

Plus, they offer new soft buds in three different sizes (included in the box) that I think are more comfortable than regular AirPods.

It's unclear how long Amazon will run its discount, so you might want to pick them up now if you're planning on getting a pair for yourself, or gifting them for the holidays.