Students can now see exactly how much they can expect to earn based on college, major and degree—here's how

"Every student is unique," said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in a release. "What they study, as well as when, where and how they choose to pursue their education will impact their future." Considering there is typically a wide range in how much graduates earn based on what they study and what fields they pursue careers in, the College Scorecard data can help students make informed decisions about what to pursue. While salary comparison sites can offer similar information, the new data is the first time such detailed information has been consolidated, verified and published by a governmental organization. "Choosing a major might seem like no big deal, but it's one of the few choices you make as a 19- or 20-year-old that can have an outsized impact on your entire career — and possibly your whole life," Chris Kolmar, co-founder of career planning site Zippia, told CNBC Make It. "When you're selecting a college major, you should consider how that choice will set you up for your career. If you're looking to snag a high-paying job out of college, you should ideally look for a subject you're passionate about, but that there's also a market for on the hiring front." Students can now use the College Scorecard to see the median earnings and median debt of a school's graduates, based on their chosen field of study. Here's how:

Search by school

The "Name Search" section of the College Scorecard let's students type in the name of their school to can see how much graduates with different degrees earn. For example, let's say a student plans to attend The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. The median annual salary one year after earning a degree from the University of Michigan ranges from $19,200 to $86,900, depending on the field of study. To learn more about how much Michigan graduates from different programs earn, students should go to the "Fields of Study" section where they can rank each of the school's 313 fields of study by size, earnings and debt levels.

Search by program

Another way students can use the new tool is by using the "Custom Search" feature, which allows students to input where they want to study, what field they want to study and what degree (certificate, associate's or bachelor's) they want to earn. Students can also filter schools by graduation rate and average annual cost. This can help students exclude programs that fail to graduate a significant portion of their students on time, or ones that are outside a desired price range.

How to use this information