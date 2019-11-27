US futures point to slightly higher open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Wednesday morning.

At around 02:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 4 points, indicating a positive open of more than 37 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments after President Donald Trump said negotiators were close to reaching an initial trade deal.

Trump's upbeat comments on trade followed a phone call between officials from the U.S. and China on Tuesday. The negotiators agreed to keep working on remaining issues.

The positive market sentiment helped to push major averages on Wall Street to record highs in the previous session.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.