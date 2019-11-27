Treasury yields move higher ahead of jobless numbers and the Fed's Beige Book

U.S. government debt prices were slightly lower Wednesday morning as traders monitored fresh economic data and developments in the U.S.-China trade war.
At 02:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.7414%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.1782%.
Market players have been monitoring trade developments between the U.S. and China with mixed messages about the prospect of the two countries reaching a phase one deal before the end of the year. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that a deal with Beijing is in the "final throes."
Earlier this week, officials from both countries spoke over the phone in an attempt to "resolve core issues." The U.S. is due to impose fresh duties on Chinese goods by December 15, if there is no agreement by then.
On the data front, there will be jobless claim numbers at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods for October and a second reading of real third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) are also due at the same time.
Personal income and pending home sales for October are due to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book is also set to be released at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $50 billion in four-week bills, $40 billion in eight-week bills and $32 billion in seven-year notes.