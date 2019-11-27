Treasury yields move higher ahead of jobless numbers and the Fed's Beige Book

U.S. government debt prices were slightly lower Wednesday morning as traders monitored fresh economic data and developments in the U.S.-China trade war.

At 02:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.7414%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.1782%.

Market players have been monitoring trade developments between the U.S. and China with mixed messages about the prospect of the two countries reaching a phase one deal before the end of the year. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that a deal with Beijing is in the "final throes."