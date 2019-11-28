China condemns US bills supporting Hong Kong protesters

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday it firmly opposes the U.S. signing of a bill into law that supports the Hong Kong protesters.

"We advise the U.S. not to act arbitrarily, or else China must firmly counteract, and the U.S. must bear all resulting consequences," the foreign ministry said in an online Chinese-language statement Thursday, according to a CNBC translation.

The ministry emphasized that Hong Kong is part of China through the "one country, two systems" policy, and that the special administration region's issues are internal affairs.

On Wednesday evening, Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law. He also signed another bill banning the sale of munitions like tear gas and rubber bullets to Hong Kong police.

